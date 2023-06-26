Coliseum Capital Management, L Acquires 26,315 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Stock

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 26,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $169,994.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 647,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,663.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 23rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 262,658 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,759,808.60.

On Thursday, March 30th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 112,390 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $783,358.30.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 6,282 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $42,340.68.

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.97 million, a PE ratio of 84.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $8.31.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $163.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,760,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after buying an additional 238,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 237,478 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 222,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 341.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 217,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

