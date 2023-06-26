Insider Selling: Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) CFO Sells $130,626.35 in Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.33 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $205.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Barclays decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.