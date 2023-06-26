Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Director Sells $120,548.61 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) Director Karen Peacock sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $120,548.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,750.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Dropbox Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DBX opened at $26.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $26.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.27.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $611.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.40 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. On average, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth about $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 233.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 71,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 47.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
Featured Articles
