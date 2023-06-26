Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Director Sells $120,548.61 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) Director Karen Peacock sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $120,548.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,750.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dropbox Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $26.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $26.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.27.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $611.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.40 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. On average, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

Several brokerages have weighed in on DBX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth about $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 233.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 71,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 47.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dropbox

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.