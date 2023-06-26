Insider Buying: The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN) Major Shareholder Buys $103,593.00 in Stock

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 29,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $103,593.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,261,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 3,976 shares of The Arena Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,916.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 1,041 shares of The Arena Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,643.50.

On Friday, May 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 20,210 shares of The Arena Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,724.50.

On Monday, May 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 2,574 shares of The Arena Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $8,880.30.

On Friday, May 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 8,244 shares of The Arena Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $28,441.80.

On Tuesday, May 16th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 50,000 shares of The Arena Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $178,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 19,306 shares of The Arena Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $75,872.58.

On Wednesday, April 5th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 9,493 shares of The Arena Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $33,035.64.

On Friday, March 31st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 170,104 shares of The Arena Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $660,003.52.

NYSE:AREN opened at $3.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.22. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54.

The Arena Group ( NYSE:AREN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AREN. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Arena Group by 37.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 583,571 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Arena Group by 107.6% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 841,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 435,994 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Arena Group by 186.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 378,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Arena Group in the second quarter valued at $1,311,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The Arena Group by 726.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 82,997 shares in the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on The Arena Group from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

