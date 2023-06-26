Insider Selling: Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder Sells $167,971.53 in Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder William Gross sold 730,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $167,971.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,563,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,666.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

William Gross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, William Gross sold 204,255 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $44,936.10.

On Tuesday, June 6th, William Gross sold 210,239 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $50,457.36.

On Friday, June 2nd, William Gross sold 4 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total value of $1.04.

On Tuesday, May 30th, William Gross sold 300 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total value of $78.00.

On Thursday, May 25th, William Gross sold 335,653 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total value of $87,269.78.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, William Gross sold 94,826 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total value of $24,654.76.

On Thursday, May 18th, William Gross sold 340 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $95.20.

Shares of NYSE:HLGN opened at $0.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.16. Heliogen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39.

Heliogen ( NYSE:HLGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Heliogen had a negative net margin of 770.24% and a negative return on equity of 67.29%. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heliogen by 67.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Heliogen during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Heliogen by 1,178.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Heliogen during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Heliogen during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, operates in decarbonizing industry with concentrated sunlight. It is developing a solar solution utilizing computer vision software to align an array of mirrors, reflecting sunlight to a target on the top of a tower. Its artificial intelligence enabled modular system delivers renewable energy in the form of heat, power, or hydrogen fuel.

