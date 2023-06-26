Insider Selling: Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $139,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Inter Parfums Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $134.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.86 and a 12 month high of $161.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.
Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.29. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $311.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,345,000 after acquiring an additional 827,032 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth about $19,936,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 368,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,390,000 after buying an additional 158,265 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $13,092,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth about $15,224,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.
