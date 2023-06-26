Contrasting American Aires (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) and Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK)

American Aires (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Rating) and Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Aires and Interlink Electronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get American Aires alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Aires N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Interlink Electronics $8.78 million 8.11 $1.26 million $0.09 122.00

Interlink Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than American Aires.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Aires N/A N/A N/A Interlink Electronics 5.99% 7.39% 6.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares American Aires and Interlink Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for American Aires and Interlink Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Aires 0 0 0 0 N/A Interlink Electronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Interlink Electronics has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.15%. Given Interlink Electronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Interlink Electronics is more favorable than American Aires.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Interlink Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.8% of Interlink Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Interlink Electronics beats American Aires on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Aires

(Get Rating)

American Aires Inc., a nanotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and implementation of innovative technology solutions that restructure and transform electromagnetic field haze into biologically-compatible form in Canada. Its products include the Lifetune One, which reduce the effects of electromagnetic radiation emitted by data-transmitting electronics, such as cell phones, wireless earpieces, wireless headsets, laptops, monitors, baby monitors, Wi-Fi routers, and others; and the Lifetune Flex, a versatile and resilient solution for customizable protection. The company also offers the Lifetune Zone Max that protects large space from the effects of electromagnetic radiation emitted by data-transmitting devices found in any home, office, and vehicle; and the Lifetune Go and Lifetune Zone, that protects from the effects of electromagnetic radiation emitted by nearby electronic devices and electromagnetic smog. American Aires Inc. was incorporated in 2012 is based in Vaughan, Canada.

About Interlink Electronics

(Get Rating)

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs. The company also provides multi-finger capable rugged trackpads; Force-Sensing Resistor sensors; force sensing linear potentiometers for menu navigation and control; and integrated mouse modules and pointing solutions to various electronic devices. In addition, it offers human machine interface technology platforms for various applications, including vehicle entry, vehicle multi-media control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, pressure mapping, biological monitoring, and others; and embedded firmware development and integration support services. The company serves multi-national and start-up companies, technology design houses, original design manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and universities in various markets, such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical through direct sales employees, as well as outside sales representatives and distributors. It operates in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. Interlink Electronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for American Aires Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Aires and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.