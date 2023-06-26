Analyzing Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) and UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF)

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) and UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bandwidth and UMeWorld’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bandwidth $573.15 million 0.56 $19.57 million ($0.72) -17.58 UMeWorld N/A N/A -$150,000.00 N/A N/A

Bandwidth has higher revenue and earnings than UMeWorld.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bandwidth 0 3 4 0 2.57 UMeWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bandwidth and UMeWorld, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Bandwidth currently has a consensus price target of $23.78, suggesting a potential upside of 87.82%. Given Bandwidth’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than UMeWorld.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.6% of Bandwidth shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Bandwidth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of UMeWorld shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bandwidth and UMeWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bandwidth 5.17% -1.69% -0.43% UMeWorld N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Bandwidth has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMeWorld has a beta of -1.81, indicating that its share price is 281% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bandwidth beats UMeWorld on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bandwidth

(Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

About UMeWorld

(Get Rating)

UMeWorld Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an educational technology company with a focus on the K-12 education market in China. It offers UMFun, a cloud-based assessment and learning analytics platform that analyzes and adapts to a student's performance and personalizes the delivery of proprietary educational items in accordance with the student's learning needs. The company also engages in the marketing and selling of cooking oils and nutritional supplements. It serves schools, teachers, students, and parents through online platforms. The company was formerly known as AlphaRx, Inc. and changed its name to UMeWorld Limited in March 2013. UMeWorld Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.