Head-To-Head Survey: Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) and Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) and Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rezolute and Anixa Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rezolute 0 0 4 0 3.00 Anixa Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Rezolute currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 463.06%. Anixa Biosciences has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 209.73%. Given Rezolute’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rezolute is more favorable than Anixa Biosciences.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rezolute has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anixa Biosciences has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

65.8% of Rezolute shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Anixa Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Rezolute shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Anixa Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rezolute and Anixa Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rezolute N/A -33.95% -32.71% Anixa Biosciences N/A -38.71% -36.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rezolute and Anixa Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rezolute N/A N/A -$41.06 million ($1.12) -1.98 Anixa Biosciences $210,000.00 500.04 -$13.60 million ($0.36) -9.42

Anixa Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Rezolute. Anixa Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rezolute, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rezolute beats Anixa Biosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder. It is also developing RZ402, an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the chronic treatment of diabetic macular edema. The company was formerly known as AntriaBio, Inc. and changed its name to Rezolute, Inc. in December 2017. Rezolute, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus. Its vaccine programs comprise the development of a vaccine against triple negative breast cancer; and a preventative vaccine against ovarian cancer. The company is also developing immuno-therapy drugs against cancer. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences, Inc. in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.

