Financial Contrast: NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) vs. Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Rating) and Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NET Power and Ballard Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NET Power N/A -17.93% -4.49% Ballard Power Systems -219.52% -13.10% -12.14%

Risk and Volatility

NET Power has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ballard Power Systems has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

22.6% of NET Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of Ballard Power Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of NET Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Ballard Power Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NET Power and Ballard Power Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NET Power N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A Ballard Power Systems $83.80 million 15.32 -$173.49 million ($0.56) -7.68

NET Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ballard Power Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NET Power and Ballard Power Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NET Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Ballard Power Systems 2 12 0 0 1.86

Ballard Power Systems has a consensus target price of $6.87, indicating a potential upside of 59.77%. Given Ballard Power Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ballard Power Systems is more favorable than NET Power.

Summary

Ballard Power Systems beats NET Power on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc., a clean energy technology company, develops and licenses technology that provides on-demand natural gas power with life cycle emissions. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various PEM fuel cell applications; and hydrogen fuel cell powertrain and vehicle systems integration solutions. It operates in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, France, Canada, Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Poland, Spain, India, Taiwan, Norway, Japan, and internationally. The company has a strategic alliance with Linamar Corporation for the co-development and sale of fuel cell powertrains and components for class 1 and 2 vehicles in North America and Europe. Ballard Power Systems Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

