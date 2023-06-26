Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Sells $1,829,250.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $1,829,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,127,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,413,137.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, June 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $1,888,650.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $1,910,250.00.

Moderna Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $118.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. Moderna’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Moderna by 3.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.13.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.