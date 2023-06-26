Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) President Sells 10,551 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CRWD opened at $143.65 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $205.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.00, a PEG ratio of 83.08 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.67 and a 200-day moving average of $124.68.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $255,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 33,210 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

