Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells 9,218 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,387,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,422,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $143.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.68. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $205.73. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of -221.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.08 and a beta of 1.02.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,668,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,144,000 after buying an additional 255,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,654,000 after purchasing an additional 171,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,322,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,280,000 after purchasing an additional 127,620 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,297,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,622,000 after buying an additional 412,719 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

