Insider Selling: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Sells $262,227.48 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 11,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $262,227.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 790,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,125,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Asana Stock Performance

NYSE:ASAN opened at $22.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.30. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $29.51.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 63.97% and a negative return on equity of 121.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Asana by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,440,000 after purchasing an additional 148,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Asana by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,069,000 after purchasing an additional 352,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Asana by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,967,000 after purchasing an additional 131,911 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Asana by 26.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after purchasing an additional 331,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Asana by 780.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,050 shares during the period. 24.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.48.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

