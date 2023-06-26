Insider Selling: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Sells $262,227.48 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 11,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $262,227.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 790,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,125,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Asana Stock Performance
NYSE:ASAN opened at $22.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.30. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $29.51.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 63.97% and a negative return on equity of 121.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.48.
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
