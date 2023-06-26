Insider Selling: Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CFO Sells $262,675.00 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $262,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,634.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Entrada Therapeutics Trading Down 7.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ TRDA opened at $14.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $489.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of -0.82. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97.
Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 12.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.
Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on Entrada Therapeutics from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Entrada Therapeutics
Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.