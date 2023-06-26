BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew Sells 10,000 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $233,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 272,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,357,358.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $23.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.81. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $37.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 89.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 714.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens reduced their price target on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

