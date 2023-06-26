The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Major Shareholder Acquires $217,916.11 in Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 16,673 shares of Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $217,916.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,644,659 shares in the company, valued at $34,565,693.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 6,999 shares of Joint stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $91,406.94.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 16,487 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $214,660.74.

On Monday, June 12th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 4,912 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,150.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $13.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.61. The Joint Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $25.25.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 million. Joint had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 3.41%. Equities research analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JYNT shares. DA Davidson upgraded Joint from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on Joint from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Joint in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Joint by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Joint by 8.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Joint by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Joint by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Joint by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

