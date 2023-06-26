American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CFO Sells $308,311.80 in Stock

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 50,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $308,311.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 407,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $5.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74. American Superconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 36.64% and a negative net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMSC. Craig Hallum raised their price target on American Superconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

