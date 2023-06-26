Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CTO Sells 8,203 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,203 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $272,995.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 444,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,778,549.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chad Verbowski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Confluent alerts:

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Chad Verbowski sold 8,376 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $241,396.32.

Confluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $33.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 0.96. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 720.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 239,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 3,176.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 145,391 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 13.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CFLT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Confluent from $26.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.