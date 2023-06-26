Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells $198,477.50 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $198,477.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,398.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 19th, Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $202,800.00.

Shares of MTSI opened at $59.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 7.85. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $76.56.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 46.70%. The company had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.91 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,545,000 after purchasing an additional 408,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,558,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,924,000 after buying an additional 527,451 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,511,000 after buying an additional 1,777,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,267,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,597,000 after buying an additional 211,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after buying an additional 84,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTSI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

