Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells $2,716,507.96 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 98,926 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $2,716,507.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 972,496 shares in the company, valued at $26,704,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 137,883 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $4,033,077.75.

On Monday, June 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $2,684,122.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,765,468.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 57,477 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,150,689.54.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 58,129 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $1,150,954.20.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 55,571 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,064,740.36.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,549,050.00.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 20,864 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $432,510.72.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,972,008.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 53,679 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $1,034,931.12.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT stock opened at $26.11 on Monday. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.03 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. UNC Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Samsara in the third quarter worth $449,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Samsara by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 33,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

