John Bicket Sells 84,261 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider John Bicket sold 84,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $2,315,492.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 916,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,195,147.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $2,699,820.50.

On Tuesday, May 30th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,775,199.70.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, John Bicket sold 57,411 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,149,368.22.

On Wednesday, May 17th, John Bicket sold 32,164 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $639,098.68.

On Tuesday, May 9th, John Bicket sold 55,428 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.48.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,557,588.75.

On Tuesday, April 25th, John Bicket sold 20,896 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $433,174.08.

On Tuesday, April 18th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,982,878.20.

On Tuesday, April 4th, John Bicket sold 83,894 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $1,653,550.74.

On Tuesday, March 28th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $1,616,280.50.

NYSE IOT opened at $26.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average is $17.92. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $30.91.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Samsara had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.03 million. Equities analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Samsara by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

