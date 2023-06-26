Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) versus Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY) Critical Review

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) and Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Coupang has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onion Global has a beta of -3.52, meaning that its stock price is 452% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Coupang and Onion Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 1 2 7 0 2.60 Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Coupang currently has a consensus price target of $21.52, suggesting a potential upside of 29.64%. Given Coupang’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Coupang is more favorable than Onion Global.

69.6% of Coupang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Onion Global shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Coupang shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Onion Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coupang and Onion Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $21.27 billion 1.39 -$92.04 million $0.12 138.33 Onion Global $401.23 million 0.01 -$55.90 million N/A N/A

Onion Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coupang.

Profitability

This table compares Coupang and Onion Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang 0.98% 9.03% 2.33% Onion Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Coupang beats Onion Global on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc., together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company also offers Rocket Fresh, which offers fresh groceries; Coupang Eats, a restaurant ordering and delivery services; and Coupang Play, an online content streaming services, as well as advertising products. It also performs operations and support services in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, and China. Coupang, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

