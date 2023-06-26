Analyzing Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) and Cathedral Energy Services (OTCMKTS:CETEF)

Cathedral Energy Services (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Rating) and Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cathedral Energy Services and Precision Drilling

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathedral Energy Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Precision Drilling 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cathedral Energy Services presently has a consensus target price of C$2.25, indicating a potential upside of 405.16%. Precision Drilling has a consensus target price of $123.88, indicating a potential upside of 170.41%. Given Cathedral Energy Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cathedral Energy Services is more favorable than Precision Drilling.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

72.1% of Cathedral Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Precision Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Precision Drilling shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cathedral Energy Services and Precision Drilling's revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathedral Energy Services N/A N/A N/A C($0.08) -5.88 Precision Drilling $1.24 billion 0.50 -$26.38 million $4.46 10.27

Cathedral Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Precision Drilling. Cathedral Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision Drilling, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cathedral Energy Services and Precision Drilling's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathedral Energy Services N/A N/A N/A Precision Drilling 5.65% 8.17% 3.57%

Summary

Precision Drilling beats Cathedral Energy Services on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cathedral Energy Services

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. This segment also offers services include land and turnkey drilling; and procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, as well as manufacture and refurbishment of drilling and service rig equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 225 land drilling rigs, including 111 in Canada; 101 in the United States; 6 in Kuwait; 4 in Saudi Arabia; 2 in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and 1 in the country of Georgia. As of December 31, 2022, this segment also operated 70 Alpha rigs with commercial AlphaAutomation; and 21 AlphaApps, as well as offers AlphaAnalytics data services and EverGreen suite of environmental solutions comprising EverGreenMonitoring, EverGreenEnergy, and EverGreen Fuel Cell. The Completion and Production Services segment provides service rigs for well completion, workover, abandonment, maintenance, and re-entry preparation services; wellsite accommodations; oilfield surface equipment rentals; and camp and catering services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 135 well completion and workover service rigs, including 125 in Canada and 10 in the United States; 1,900 oilfield rental items, including surface storage, small-flow wastewater treatment, power generation, and solids control equipment; 103 wellsite accommodation units; 782 drill camp beds; 654 base camp beds; and three kitchen diners in Canada. Precision Drilling Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

