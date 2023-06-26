Analyzing Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) and Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) and Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Akili and Shockwave Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Akili alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akili 0 2 4 0 2.67 Shockwave Medical 1 2 6 0 2.56

Akili currently has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 215.13%. Shockwave Medical has a consensus price target of $273.78, indicating a potential downside of 6.44%. Given Akili’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Akili is more favorable than Shockwave Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

52.8% of Akili shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Shockwave Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Akili shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Shockwave Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Akili has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shockwave Medical has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Akili and Shockwave Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akili N/A -78.63% -35.83% Shockwave Medical 43.18% 55.22% 41.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akili and Shockwave Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akili $320,000.00 290.66 -$7.96 million N/A N/A Shockwave Medical $557.17 million 19.22 $216.00 million $6.34 46.16

Shockwave Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Akili.

Summary

Shockwave Medical beats Akili on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akili

(Get Rating)

Akili, Inc., a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases. It offers selective stimulus management engine mechanism to activate the fronto-parietal cortex area in the brain; body brain trainer for attention, impulsivity, working memory, and goal management; and spatial navigation engine for spatial navigation, memory, and planning and organization. Akili, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Shockwave Medical

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels. It also provides product for the treatment of coronary artery disease, such as C2 IVL catheter and C2+IVL catheter that are two-emitter catheters for use in IVL system. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and managers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Akili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.