Comparing BKF Capital Group (BKFG) & Its Peers

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG – Get Rating) is one of 81 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare BKF Capital Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

BKF Capital Group has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BKF Capital Group’s peers have a beta of 1.18, indicating that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BKF Capital Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BKF Capital Group Competitors 622 3076 3547 110 2.43

Profitability

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 28.04%. Given BKF Capital Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BKF Capital Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares BKF Capital Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKF Capital Group 47.77% 30.32% 24.19% BKF Capital Group Competitors 14.63% 17.69% 8.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.8% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BKF Capital Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BKF Capital Group $3.04 million $2.24 million 5.43 BKF Capital Group Competitors $2.53 billion $253.01 million 32.25

BKF Capital Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group. BKF Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BKF Capital Group peers beat BKF Capital Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About BKF Capital Group

BKF Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in publicly and privately owned businesses in the United States. The company also provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions advisory, and capital raising services to lower and middle-market companies. It also manufactures and markets data storage system products and power solutions under the Qualstar brand name. BKF Capital Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

