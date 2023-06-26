Comparing Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) & Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY)

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) and Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ferrari and Porsche Automobil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrari 18.68% 39.25% 12.89% Porsche Automobil N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Ferrari has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Porsche Automobil has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrari 0 6 4 0 2.40 Porsche Automobil 0 2 4 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ferrari and Porsche Automobil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Ferrari presently has a consensus target price of $265.40, suggesting a potential downside of 13.70%. Porsche Automobil has a consensus target price of $134.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,193.15%. Given Porsche Automobil’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Porsche Automobil is more favorable than Ferrari.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ferrari and Porsche Automobil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrari $5.37 billion N/A $982.60 million $5.67 54.24 Porsche Automobil $122.22 million N/A $5.04 billion N/A N/A

Porsche Automobil has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ferrari.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods. In addition, the company operates Ferrari museums in Modena and Maranello; Il Cavallino restaurant in Maranello; and theme parks in Abu Dhabi and Spain. Further, it provides direct or indirect finance and leasing services to retail clients and dealers; manages racetracks; develops and sells a range of apparel and accessories; and operates franchised and owned Ferrari stores. The company also sells its products through a network of authorized dealers operating points of sale, as well as through its website. Ferrari N.V. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names. The company was formerly known as Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to Porsche Automobil Holding SE in November 2007. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

