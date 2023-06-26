Financial Comparison: VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) versus CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) and CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

VerifyMe has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CACI International has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.9% of VerifyMe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of CACI International shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of VerifyMe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of CACI International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VerifyMe -58.16% -21.10% -14.87% CACI International 5.57% 13.60% 6.47%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares VerifyMe and CACI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for VerifyMe and CACI International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VerifyMe 0 0 2 0 3.00 CACI International 0 0 4 0 3.00

VerifyMe presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 221.43%. CACI International has a consensus target price of $341.83, indicating a potential upside of 4.13%. Given VerifyMe’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe VerifyMe is more favorable than CACI International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VerifyMe and CACI International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VerifyMe $25.08 million 0.52 -$14.40 million ($1.75) -0.80 CACI International $6.64 billion 1.13 $366.79 million $15.70 20.91

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than VerifyMe. VerifyMe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CACI International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CACI International beats VerifyMe on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc., together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions. The VerifyMe Solutions segment offers technology solutions to connect brands with consumers allowing brand owners to gather business intelligence while engaging directly with their consumers. Its solutions provide brand protection and supply chain functions, such as counterfeit prevention, traceability, consumer engagement solutions, and authentication for labels, packaging, and products, as well as tamper-proof labels. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers predictive analytics for optimizing delivery of time and temperature sensitive perishable products. This segment's products include PeriTrack customer dashboard, an integrated web portal tool gives its customers an in-depth look at their shipping activities based on real-time data. It also provides call center, pre-transit, post-delivery, and weather/traffic services. The company has a strategic partnership with INX International Ink Company. The company was formerly known as LaserLock Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to VerifyMe, Inc. in July 2015. VerifyMe, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The Domestic Operations segment offers information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government agencies and commercial enterprises in the areas, such as digital solutions, C4ISR, cyber and space, engineering services, enterprise IT, and mission support. The International Operations segment provides a range of IT services, proprietary data, and software products to the commercial and government customers in the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. The company designs, implements, protects, and manages secure enterprise IT solutions. It also offers software-defined, full-spectrum cyber, electronic warfare, and counter-unmanned aircraft system solutions; and platform integration and modernization and sustainment, as well as system engineering, naval architecture, training and simulation, and logistics engineering. In addition, the company provides enterprise cloud solutions for classified and unclassified networks; and intelligence support that ensures continuous advances in collection, analysis, and dissemination to optimize decision-making. CACI International Inc was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

