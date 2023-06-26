Insider Selling: Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) CFO Sells $524,280.00 in Stock

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $524,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,895.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $123.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $178.76.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler raised Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant by 1,526.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Assurant by 453.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

