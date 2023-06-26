Insider Selling: Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Sells $412,500.00 in Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) Director Arve Hanstveit sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 857,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,569,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arve Hanstveit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Arve Hanstveit sold 15,327 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $363,709.71.

On Monday, April 3rd, Arve Hanstveit sold 16,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $376,000.00.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $26.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.60 and a beta of 1.20. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $27.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Energy Recovery from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 11,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 79.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

