Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 17,000 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $374,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,635,056 shares in the company, valued at $58,076,634.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,275 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $153,138.75.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,725 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $209,768.25.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $354,612.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,024 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $85,268.56.

On Friday, May 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,648 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $34,937.60.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $212,200.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,352 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $387,817.20.

On Friday, April 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 18,449 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $418,054.34.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,879 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $87,083.55.

On Thursday, April 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $65,370.00.

Legacy Housing Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $22.27 on Monday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.93 million. On average, analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 19,286 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 196,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth about $1,342,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. 25.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

Featured Articles

