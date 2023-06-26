Insider Selling: Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

