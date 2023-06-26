Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Sells $625,249.80 in Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $625,249.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,498,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $62.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $50.84 and a 12 month high of $83.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.42.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at about $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 188.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

