Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Sells $558,360.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) insider Catriona Yale sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $558,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,786.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, Catriona Yale sold 11,349 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $593,098.74.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $50.83 on Monday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.51 and a 200 day moving average of $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.62 and a beta of -0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 20.83 and a quick ratio of 20.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKRO. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $13,068,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 3,677.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 80,860 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,767,000 after purchasing an additional 81,656 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $7,125,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

