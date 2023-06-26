Analyzing First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI) & Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) and First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.3% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of First Niles Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of First Niles Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) and First Niles Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 0 2 0 0 2.00 First Niles Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) currently has a consensus price target of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 34.46%. Given Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is more favorable than First Niles Financial.

This table compares Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) and First Niles Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) $187.67 million 2.72 $61.12 million $1.28 8.57 First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has higher revenue and earnings than First Niles Financial.

Dividends

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. First Niles Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) and First Niles Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 29.49% 8.36% 1.04% First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Niles Financial has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) beats First Niles Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

(Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds; and deposits funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds mortgage loans, mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company operates full-service banking offices in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York; and Hunterdon, Middlesex, Mercer, and Union counties, New Jersey. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

About First Niles Financial

(Get Rating)

First Niles Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services. The company offers personal and business checking and savings, money market deposit, statement savings, and christmas club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. In addition, it offers various loans, including mortgage and consumer loans, and home equity line of credit; and commercial loans and commercial line of credit. Further, the company provides other services, which include e-banking and night depository services, debit and ATM cards, safe deposit boxes, direct and I.R.A. certificates of deposit products, and others. First Niles Financial, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is based in Niles, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.