Analyzing Altarea SCA (OTC:ATRRF) and NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

Altarea SCA (OTC:ATRRF – Get Rating) and NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altarea SCA and NexPoint Residential Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altarea SCA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NexPoint Residential Trust $263.95 million 4.13 -$9.26 million ($0.32) -132.75

Altarea SCA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NexPoint Residential Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altarea SCA N/A N/A N/A NexPoint Residential Trust -3.13% -1.66% -0.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Altarea SCA and NexPoint Residential Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Altarea SCA and NexPoint Residential Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altarea SCA 0 0 0 0 N/A NexPoint Residential Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40

NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus price target of $52.75, indicating a potential upside of 24.18%. Given NexPoint Residential Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NexPoint Residential Trust is more favorable than Altarea SCA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.8% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NexPoint Residential Trust beats Altarea SCA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altarea SCA

Altarea is the leading property developer in France. As both a developer and an investor, the Group operates in the three main property markets (Retail, Residential and Business property), leading major mixed-use urban renewal projects in France. The Group has the required expertise in each sector to design, develop, market and manage made-to-measure property products. Listed in Compartment A of Euronext Paris.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.

