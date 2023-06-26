Critical Review: Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) & Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY)

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) and Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and Swiss Life, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Gjensidige Forsikring ASA alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gjensidige Forsikring ASA 1 2 1 0 2.00 Swiss Life 0 2 2 0 2.50

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA currently has a consensus target price of $226.67, indicating a potential upside of 1,339.15%. Swiss Life has a consensus target price of $584.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,868.01%. Given Swiss Life’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Swiss Life is more favorable than Gjensidige Forsikring ASA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dividends

0.0% of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA pays an annual dividend of $10.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 67.9%. Swiss Life pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA pays out 122.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Swiss Life pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and Swiss Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gjensidige Forsikring ASA N/A N/A N/A Swiss Life N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and Swiss Life’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gjensidige Forsikring ASA N/A N/A N/A $8.72 1.81 Swiss Life N/A N/A N/A $1.19 24.97

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Swiss Life, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Swiss Life beats Gjensidige Forsikring ASA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

(Get Rating)

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension. It offers motor, accident and health, travel, leisure craft, valuables, liability, commercial, marine/transport, agriculture, natural perils, life, and pet insurance products. The company also provides defined contribution occupational pension schemes for businesses, which include disability pension, spouse/cohabitant pension, and child's pension products. It distributes its products through various distribution channels comprising office channel, call center, Internet, partners, and brokers to private and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1816 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Swiss Life

(Get Rating)

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International, and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provide life insurance operations and distribution units. The life insurance operations offer a broad range of life, pension, health, annuity and investment-type policies to both groups and individuals, including disability coverage. The International segment includes cross-border insurance operations in Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Singapore, and Swiss life select units in Austria, Czech Republic, Poland, and the United Kingdom. The Asset Managers segment represents the management of assets for institutional clients, group’s insurances business, and consulting services. The company was founded by Conrad Widmer in 1857 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.