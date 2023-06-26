Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) CEO Sells $1,122,073.65 in Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Casalena sold 37,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $1,122,073.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,819,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,141,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Anthony Casalena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Anthony Casalena sold 34,517 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $1,039,997.21.

Squarespace Price Performance

NYSE:SQSP opened at $28.90 on Monday. Squarespace, Inc. has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Squarespace

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Squarespace from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Squarespace from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Squarespace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Squarespace by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 317.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 953.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 399,710 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Squarespace by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace

(Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Recommended Stories

