Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Sells $1,987,630.50 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $1,987,630.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,872.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $930,327.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $910,415.25.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $1,971,159.00.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $2,077,911.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,108,977.50.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $88.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.17 and its 200 day moving average is $112.20. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $149.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.99.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 42,025.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,229,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,287,000 after buying an additional 1,226,723 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 69.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,044.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 886,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,137,000 after acquiring an additional 808,650 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Etsy by 56.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,543,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,524,000 after purchasing an additional 716,680 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETSY. Raymond James cut their target price on Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Etsy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

