Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $1,054,905.48 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Thad Jampol sold 21,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $1,054,905.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,978,742.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Thad Jampol sold 2,500 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $122,600.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $220,250.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Thad Jampol sold 2,897 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $141,981.97.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $437,000.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $893,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $220,250.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $647,550.00.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $47.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.20. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -37.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $92.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Intapp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Intapp during the first quarter worth about $110,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Intapp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About Intapp

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

