Insider Selling: Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Director Sells $1,444,230.00 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,549,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $484.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $401.19 and its 200-day moving average is $370.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after purchasing an additional 146,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 269,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,194,412,000 after buying an additional 123,726 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

