Insider Selling: Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Director Sells $1,444,230.00 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,549,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Adobe Trading Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ ADBE opened at $484.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $401.19 and its 200-day moving average is $370.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $518.74.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after purchasing an additional 146,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 269,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,194,412,000 after buying an additional 123,726 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
