Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN-B) CFO Sells $1,310,553.40 in Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN-B – Get Rating) CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $109.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.20.

Get Lennar alerts:

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.