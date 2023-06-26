Mark R. Quinlan Acquires 100,000 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Stock

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) Director Mark R. Quinlan bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $889,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 347,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,510.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $9.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.39. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $16.87.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMTL. StockNews.com cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 112.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 4.7% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 104,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at about $745,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 9.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 202,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

