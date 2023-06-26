GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Raised to $72.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GMS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GMS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.14.

NYSE:GMS opened at $67.83 on Friday. GMS has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $69.96. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. GMS had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GMS will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $13,668,399.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,135,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,775,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $13,668,399.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,135,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,775,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,082,084 shares of company stock valued at $71,920,348. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 40.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of GMS by 41.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

