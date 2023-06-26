Analysts Set Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Target Price at $56.40

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.80.

CMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 0.6 %

Commercial Metals stock opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.10.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Rating

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.