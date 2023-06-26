Insider Buying: Azitra Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Major Shareholder Buys $3,000,000.00 in Stock

Azitra Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Leslie W. Kreis purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,747,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Azitra Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR opened at $4.28 on Monday. Azitra Inc has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $5.18.
Azitra Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on Azitra from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Azitra
Receive News & Ratings for Azitra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azitra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.