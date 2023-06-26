Insider Buying: Azitra Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Major Shareholder Buys $3,000,000.00 in Stock

Azitra Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Leslie W. Kreis purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,747,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azitra Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR opened at $4.28 on Monday. Azitra Inc has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $5.18.

Azitra Company Profile

Azitra Inc, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It is developing ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease; ATR-04, a genetically modified strain of S.

