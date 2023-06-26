Insider Selling: Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Major Shareholder Sells $3,326,085.00 in Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 443,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $3,326,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,740,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,055,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings Corp Landsea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Holdings Corp Landsea sold 2,956,522 shares of Landsea Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $22,173,915.00.

Landsea Homes stock opened at $8.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.61. Landsea Homes Co. has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $8.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48.

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $241.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.05 million. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSEA. TheStreet upgraded Landsea Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush began coverage on Landsea Homes in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Landsea Homes from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 26,451.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 13.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

