Insider Selling: Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $3,992,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,216,159.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Trading Down 0.9 %

HOVNP opened at $18.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.21. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $22.83.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4766 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%.

