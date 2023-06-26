Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) CEO Sells $4,168,349.46 in Stock

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) CEO David E. Lazar sold 3,388,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $4,168,349.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 13.3 %

NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTNP. State Street Corp bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $41,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. 6.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

See Also

