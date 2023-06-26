Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) CEO Sells $4,168,349.46 in Stock

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) CEO David E. Lazar sold 3,388,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $4,168,349.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 13.3 %
NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals
About Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.
