PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives $155.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $140.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PTC has a twelve month low of $97.97 and a twelve month high of $144.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.81 and its 200-day moving average is $128.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $542.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $2,483,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,175,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,023,059.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total transaction of $430,410.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,898.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $2,483,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,175,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,023,059.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 481,512 shares of company stock valued at $61,714,476 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PTC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of PTC by 444.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.